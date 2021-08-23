‘This is pretty legit’: New 4-year College Park program welcomes first students

A new four-year higher education option in Tulsa has kicked off its first semester.
College Park, a collaboration between Oklahoma State University-Tulsa and Tulsa Community College, officially started classes Aug. 16, welcoming its first group of 29 business students.
On Monday, OSU-Tulsa President Pamela Fry and TCC President Leigh Goodson dropped by to talk to the students, who are split between full-time and part-time cohorts.
“We want this to be the most meaningful experience possible for you,” Fry told the students.
“You are our dream come true,” she added. “Thank you. This is all built for students. And I congratulate you for taking advantage of this opportunity.”
The program, announced in April, was envisioned as an answer to widespread calls for an affordable, public, four-year higher education option in Tulsa, officials said.
College Park students will complete an associate’s degree from TCC, followed by one of several business-related bachelor’s degree options from OSU-Tulsa.
One of the first full-time students, Eli Doll, said he learned about College Park recently after his college plans for the fall changed.
“My scholarship to a four-year university fell through, and I wasn’t going to be able to pay for it. So I was looking for something more on the budget side,” said Doll, a 2021 Jenks High School graduate.
When he found out about College Park, “I was like, ‘This is pretty legit.’ It was like kind of best of both worlds. Free TCC tuition with Tulsa Achieves and an OSU experience. It sounds pretty good to me.”
The Tulsa Achieves program waives tuition and fees for Tulsa County high school graduates with at least a 2.0 grade point average as they work toward associate degrees at Tulsa Community College.
Doll’s goal is to go into music production and open his own studio one day. He said insiders have stressed to him the value of a business degree in that field.
Zach Chance, on the other hand, is starting the program without a specific career in mind.
“Pretty much what I’m going for is anything high paying that will allow me to take care of my family,” he said, adding that he wants to keep his options open.
Chance, a 2018 Broken Arrow High School graduate, said he recently returned from Hawaii, where was involved in some small-business ventures with his brother.
He said College Park’s smaller class sizes and its cohort model appealed to him.
“I just thought that it'd be better to get that personal connection with everyone else around us — instead of just seeing new faces in every class, like a big university that has big lecture halls with hundreds of students.”
Located on the OSU-Tulsa campus, 700 N. Greenwood Ave., College Park courses will be taught by TCC and OSU-Tulsa faculty.
Classes meet on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Students will have five classes the first semester — one 16-week class and four eight-week classes.
Addressing the group, Goodson said, “Dr. Fry came to us about two or three years ago with the idea to create a four-year student experience in Tulsa. We are doing that, and we are so excited that you all have stepped up and have some interest.”
Fry talked about the value of the cohort model, which allows groups of students to go through the program together.
“It just makes it more fun, first of all,” she said. “But you also at some point will need networking. It’s really important to have those connections with your faculty members and your peers.
“You are starting your professional network right now.”
To learn more about the College Park program or to apply, go to collegeparktulsa.com.