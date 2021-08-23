‘This is pretty legit’: New 4-year College Park program welcomes first students

“I just thought that it'd be better to get that personal connection with everyone else around us — instead of just seeing new faces in every class, like a big university that has big lecture halls with hundreds of students.”

Located on the OSU-Tulsa campus, 700 N. Greenwood Ave., College Park courses will be taught by TCC and OSU-Tulsa faculty.

Classes meet on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Students will have five classes the first semester — one 16-week class and four eight-week classes.

Addressing the group, Goodson said, “Dr. Fry came to us about two or three years ago with the idea to create a four-year student experience in Tulsa. We are doing that, and we are so excited that you all have stepped up and have some interest.”

Fry talked about the value of the cohort model, which allows groups of students to go through the program together.

“It just makes it more fun, first of all,” she said. “But you also at some point will need networking. It’s really important to have those connections with your faculty members and your peers.

“You are starting your professional network right now.”