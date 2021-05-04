The show must go on: Pandemic prompts Union drama tradition to move outside

The shift outside is one of several changes that the department has had to make this year thanks to the pandemic. Attendance has been limited at the handful of in-person productions conducted.

With masks still required on campus, an extra emphasis has been placed on projecting and enunciating in order to be understood on stage.

In order to facilitate social distancing, the students did radio shows during the fall semester, which were recorded and performed at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Zoom calls have been incorporated all year — both for performances and rehearsals.

Additionally, in order to accommodate for potential quarantines, roles have been triple cast in productions all year and as Powell pointed out, there were times when contact tracing required pulling in those understudies.

“There were times we went three deep in order to cover a part, too,” he said. “But it’s meant that everyone’s gotten a lot of experience.”

Although COVID-19 prompted moving dinner theater outdoors, Powell said it very well may become a permanent shift.