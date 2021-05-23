'The comeback kid': Webster senior goes from dropout to college-bound achiever

Susan Allen is the counselor at Webster High School. Although she has had additional support from the school’s social worker and faculty members to help maintain regular contact with students, this has been a particularly difficult year to get her 72 seniors across the graduation stage.

Several have had to get jobs to help their families during the pandemic. Others, like Maddox, were missing required courses for any number of reasons.

“It has been very challenging,” she said. “It’s been a scramble to get the buy-in that it wasn’t too late to get the credits. When we came back in person, those kids got busy and it’s really paying off now.”

When Maddox arrived on campus, she made it plain that graduating in May was probably not a realistic option for him. In addition to the classes he needed to take that spring, he was still short all the necessary credits from the fall 2020 semester.

In short, he needed to complete and pass a full year’s worth of classes in four months if he wanted to graduate in May.

“When I first met Eric, I didn’t think he’d make it,” Allen said. “It’s wonderful that we had the opportunity to enroll him in Twilight Academy. That was extra time he could work and catch up. When he finished one class, he was able to start another.