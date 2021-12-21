'The comeback kid': Webster senior goes from dropout to college-bound achiever

That self-described victory lasted a few months. Then in February, with the encouragement of his girlfriend and her parents, Maddox switched to part-time hours at his job and enrolled at Webster High School after TPS resumed in-person classes for secondary students.

Susan Allen is the counselor at Webster High School. Although she has had additional support from the school’s social worker and faculty members to help maintain regular contact with students, this has been a particularly difficult year to get her 72 seniors across the graduation stage.

Several have had to get jobs to help their families during the pandemic. Others, like Maddox, were missing required courses for any number of reasons.

“It has been very challenging,” she said. “It’s been a scramble to get the buy-in that it wasn’t too late to get the credits. When we came back in person, those kids got busy and it’s really paying off now.”

When Maddox arrived on campus, she made it plain that graduating in May was probably not a realistic option for him. In addition to the classes he needed to take that spring, he was still short all the necessary credits from the fall 2020 semester.