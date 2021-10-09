Test scores reinforce suburban districts' COVID spending plans

Some elementary campuses, such as Cedar Ridge and Darnaby, were at or above the state testing average across most categories, while a handful, including Ochoa, McAuliffe and Rosa Parks had grades with single digit proficiency rates.

Along with efforts to expand tutoring and counseling, the district is also using a portion of its COVID-19 relief funds to provide classes and a $3,000 stipend for teachers who seek out English as a second language certification. About one-fourth of Union’s students are English-language learners, with the majority in elementary grades.

“Their learning loss was compounded by a year to a year and a half of lost or compromised language development,” Nelson said.

Karla Dyess is the associate superintendent of instructional services for Broken Arrow Public Schools. In an email, Dyess said that district has already started using some of its COVID-19 relief funds to address the learning loss reflected in test scores both across the state and within the district.