Tulsa Public Schools has disclosed the terms of both its separation agreement with Superintendent Deborah Gist and its employment agreement with incoming interim Superintendent Ebony Johnson.

On Aug. 23, TPS’ Board of Education unanimously approved a mutual separation agreement with Gist after a 90-minute executive session. Gist’s last day as superintendent is Sept. 15.

As approved, Gist will receive a lump sum severance payment of $199,913.36, equal to nine months of her current base salary. The agreement stipulates that the payment be made within 45 days of the agreement's being signed and dated, which would be no later than Oct. 7.

Gist will also receive $51,894.91 for her unused vacation days, $5,000 to cover COBRA payments for six months' insurance coverage and a one-time $50,000 annuity contribution. The contract stipulates that the unused vacation days and COBRA payments are to be paid in October, while the annuity contribution will be paid in June 2024.

All of those figures are subject to tax withholding.

At that same Aug. 23 meeting where the separation agreement was approved, the board also unanimously approved an amendment to the district's annuity plan to allow TPS to make nonelective employer contributions after an employee's departure.

The separation agreement also includes a provision ensuring Gist’s cooperation as a witness, as needed, in legal proceedings involving TPS. A federal investigation is still pending into an embezzlement case involving the former director of the district’s talent management department, Devin Fletcher.

Fletcher is accused of circumventing the district’s disbursement and conflict of interest policies to benefit himself and two relatives. That case was self-reported by district officials to law enforcement in June 2022 after an internal investigation.

Additionally, the district is still facing an audit from State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd’s office as a result of a 2022 request from Gov. Kevin Stitt after he was contacted by two TPS board members.

Meanwhile, Johnson's annual base salary will be $270,000, according to her contract. With Johnson starting the position more than two months into the current fiscal year, her salary will be prorated.

The contract, which runs through June 30, 2024, includes a provision requiring the Board of Education to conduct at least one performance evaluation during her tenure as interim superintendent.

Johnson’s first day as interim superintendent is Sept. 16.

