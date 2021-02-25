Termination proceedings against Epic Charter Schools delayed once more

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board will not meet Friday, which will push back its scheduled contract termination proceedings against Epic Charter Schools.

In late October, the board heeded the recommendation of Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General Marie Schuble and voted to begin proceedings to determine whether to end its sponsorship contract with Epic, the operator of Oklahoma’s largest online public school, Epic One-on-One.

The move was based on new investigative audit findings from the state that found Epic’s operators may have violated various state laws and their contract terms for fiscal management, as well as for “good cause.”

The original dates set for January were pushed back to March 8-11, but Thursday brought a new delay.

The Statewide Virtual school board canceled a Friday meeting at which it was set to hear Epic's motion to dismiss the early March termination proceedings altogether. Contacted by the Tulsa World, board President Robert Franklin explained that the process needed to be pushed back because of recent weather.