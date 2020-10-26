Teachers talk about what in-person instruction has been like this school year

Union Public Schools teacher Heidi Launius felt apprehensive, to say the least, when board members decided the district should begin the school year in person instead of through distance learning.

There was a lot of anxiety and “fear of the unknown,” as Launius called it, on that first day of school at the Union High School Freshman Academy in August. She wondered about how to socially distance her students while still being an effective teacher.

To her relief, the return to school went much better than expected despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It didn’t take long to get used to a new normal — one involving masks and limited separation.

“It was an adjustment, but I feel that the students really came with an open mind and wanted to be in school,” Launius said. “It made the transition into school and in person really smooth and good for all of us.”

Of course, that’s not to say the fall semester of the tumultuous 2020-21 school year hasn’t had its bumps and bruises along the way.

A student in one of Launius’ classes tested positive for COVID-19 early on in the school year, causing nine others to be quarantined. Nearly half of her class was gone for two weeks.