Teachers protest at contentious Oklahoma City school board meeting

Teachers protest at contentious Oklahoma City school board meeting

Marten and Tanzi Ortiz, both elementary teachers, protest at an Oklahoma City School Board meeting in the new Clara Luper Center for Educational Services on Monday. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - An agonizing decision to return to in-person learning was at the center of protests and debates during an Oklahoma City School Board meeting Monday.

Tens of thousands of students will return to Oklahoma City Public Schools on Tuesday for the first time since March as classes for first through 12th grade resume face to face. Pre-K and kindergarten students already had four days of in-person classes.

All grade levels will attend school twice a week, excluding students who enrolled in the semester-long E3 virtual curriculum.

As the school board hosted its first in-person meeting in months at the new Clara Luper Center for Educational Services, 615 N Classen, about a dozen teachers held signs outside to protest the plan. Eight spoke in public comment during the meeting.

