Teachers are armed with life-saving knowledge in case of active-shooter situations

As area students started heading back to school, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office helped arm Berryhill educators with knowledge on active-shooter situations and how to save a shooting victim's life.

"Education has changed," said Doug Price, Berryhill Middle School principal. "You're not just a teacher anymore. You have to wear so many different hats, and this is part of it."

Through the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office training, Berryhill Middle School and High School faculty were exposed to lessons from a school shooting and got hands-on experience in a program titled "Stop the Bleed."

"You're the first responders," said Dr. Sam Antar, an emergency medicine physician and SWAT doctor. Antar and a paramedic instructed the faculty on how to help when a person gets wounded in an active-shooter situation.

While instructors pumped fake blood out of bullet-size holes, the Berryhill staff took turns putting on gloves and applying pressure to a block of foam that simulated a body.

In the simulation, the pressure of their body weight wasn't enough to stop the bleeding, so they learned how to use gauze and their fingers to pack a wound.

"Congratulations. You just saved a life," Antar said to one participant as the other teachers cheered.

The school is providing each classroom with a kit containing the materials needed to address gunshot wounds: pressure bandages, gauze, tourniquet, chest seal and scissors.

The instructors advised teachers to help only when it is safe to do so and to follow the ABC method:

A — Alert authorities by calling 911.

B — Identify where the bleeding is coming from.

C — Compress the wound if possible without damaging the injury further.

"They're going to scream; they're going to tell you to get off them, but you can't because you need to stop this bleeding," Antar said.

If applying pressure to compress the wound won't stop the bleeding, pack the wound with gauze or whatever is available, such as a T-shirt or tissue paper, the teachers were told.

Faculty members also took turns practicing applying a tourniquet, using a tightened strap placed 2 to 3 inches above the wound to physically prevent blood flow.

