Teacher vaccines beginning across Oklahoma, while most Tulsa County teachers still waiting for allocations

“We could not be more excited to give our teachers the choice to be immunized and back in the classroom, adding to the safe and healthy environment we've been fostering since the beginning of the academic year. Our hopes are that this will either eliminate or greatly reduce the need to pivot to distance learning for the remainder of the school year in classrooms in which masks are mandatory.”

Broken Arrow Superintendent Janet Vinson initially declined to answer questions on Sunday, but later Sunday evening, she said the district is getting its vaccine doses from its employee wellness check and flu shot vendor, called Total Wellness.

Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt, denied any direct assistance to Broken Arrow with the matter.

“My understanding is they are using a third-party health provider to actually administer the vaccines, which (Oklahoma City Public Schools) and others have done or are doing,” said Hannema, who used to work in the same role at the Broken Arrow school district. “We didn’t have anything to do with getting them vaccines or their administration schedule.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health referred questions to the Tulsa Health Department about why other Tulsa districts have no dose allocations yet while Broken Arrow appears to.