Teacher shortage milestone: Record number of nonaccredited teachers given emergency certification by OK state board of education

Oklahoma public schools’ reliance on filling teaching vacancies with teachers who are not accredited for the position has reached a record high and is likely to climb during the current academic year.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved another 254 emergency teacher certifications for school districts that reported having no certified candidates to hire.
That brings the year-to-date total since June 1 to 3,428, exceeding the state’s previous record of 3,321 in 2019-20.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told the state board on Thursday that many school districts have indicated that the delta variant surge that coincided with back-to-school season has them contending with the most serious challenges, including hiring and other staffing issues, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Anecdotally, school officials say special education teaching vacancies are the most difficult to fill, but state law does not allow for emergency certification of underqualified individuals in those positions. Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education shows the three largest categories of emergency certifications granted for 2021-22 to date are elementary school education, early childhood education and English.
A decade ago, applications for emergency certifications used to be a rarity, with just 32 emergency teaching certificates approved in 2011-12.
But as Oklahoma plunged into a statewide teacher shortage, school districts became increasingly reliant on underqualified new hires who had not yet completed the state’s requirements for either traditional or alternative certification.
The numbers have increased annually since 2012, save for a one-year dip last year to 2,801.
Emergency certifications allow individuals with a bachelor’s degree to be employed as teachers for up to three years before they complete the education or training requirements for regular or alternative certification.
Of the current year's total, 571 emergency certifications, or 17 percent, are renewals from the past year or two.
A September Tulsa World analysis found another indication that the state’s teacher shortage is worsening. Summertime teacher retirements were up nearly 38% year-over-year, according to data from the Teachers’ Retirement System.
While retirements the previous two summers were relatively level at 1,622 from May through August in 2019 and 1,600 during the same summertime peak retirement period in 2020, in the same summer months this year, 2,205 Oklahoma teachers retired.
Many newly retired educators from area school districts said the pandemic pushed them past the brink for one reason or another, and in a lot of cases, years sooner than they might have left the classroom otherwise.
Earlier this month, three former teachers now serving as Oklahoma lawmakers hosted public study sessions at the state Capitol to see what policy measures might be of help.
Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, who previously taught government at Booker T. Washington High School, zeroed in on ways Oklahoma could prevent more teachers from leaving the state or the profession through compensation and training and other supports.
Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, chair of the House Common Education Committee, previously taught English at the middle and high school levels. She is probing whether there could be new efficiencies and cost savings for applicants created within the state’s teacher certification process, as well as researching other states' strategies to attract and retain teachers.
And Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, a former elementary school teacher and school district administrator, is exploring how “meaningful” training and professional development for teachers could help improve teacher retention rates.
Video: Aug. 9, 2021
Featured