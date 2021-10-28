Teacher shortage milestone: New record set for nonaccredited teachers given emergency certification in Oklahoma

Oklahoma public schools’ reliance on filling teaching vacancies with teachers who are not accredited for the position has reached a record high and is likely to continue climbing during the current academic year.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved another 254 emergency teacher certifications for school districts that reported having no certified candidates to hire.

That brings the year-to-date total since June 1 to 3,428, exceeding the state’s previous record of 3,321, set in 2019-20.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told the state board on Thursday that many school districts have indicated that the delta variant surge that coincided with back-to-school season has them contending with the most serious challenges, including hiring and other staffing issues, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Anecdotally, school officials say special education teaching vacancies are the most difficult to fill, but state law does not allow for emergency certification of underqualified individuals in those positions.

Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education shows the three largest categories of emergency certifications granted for 2021-22 to date are elementary school education, early childhood education and English.