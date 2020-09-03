Teacher resignation comes after Jenks decides to transition to in-person instruction

Jenks Public Schools’ decision to transition to in-person instruction next week after starting the school year through distance learning has led several teachers to think about resigning from their jobs.

At least one teacher has formally resigned after Jenks announced this week that students who have been engaged in distance learning since Aug. 24 will return to their schools on Sept. 10, said Mike Horn, president of the Jenks Classroom Teachers Association. Seven other teachers are seriously considering tendering their resignations as well, he added.

“Generally these teachers have underlying health concerns, or they have family members who are at high risk, and they are concerned about bringing the virus home with them,” Horn told the Tulsa World.

Administrators say they are pivoting to in-person learning due to a decline in COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County. They originally discussed moving away from distance learning once the county moved down from orange to yellow in the state’s color-coded COVID Alert System.

Although that hasn’t happened yet, Jenks stated in a letter to families this week that cases are “substantially lower” than when the district had to make a decision on Aug. 3 as to how to start the 2020-21 school year.