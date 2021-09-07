Teacher exodus: Summer retirements up 38% year-over-year in Oklahoma

“TPS uses a platform called Canvas that was designed for secondary and college. It does not translate well into early childhood,” she said. “I had to make up two reading and math assignments per day for them to be marked present. That was more pencil and paper than I’ve ever done in my career because at 4 and 5, they don’t learn that way. It should be mostly hands-on, game-based.”

To keep up with all of the online teaching demands, Castell’s workdays grew from nine or 10 hours to 12 hours a day plus weekends.

“Every good teacher spends extra time out of the classroom, but I was exhausted, and it was just like the joy was being sucked out,” she said. “We had to try to keep students in pods, separated. A lot of the things that were fun and enjoyable just stopped. It was just sad. It’s no one’s fault. It’s just COVID.”

At 64, Castell abandoned her plans to teach “until at least 66 or 67.” She has expanded her garden and is spending more time with her husband and eight grandchildren.

She has also taken on a twice-a-year assignment for Union Public Schools, screening students who may need English language services. On those limited work days, she goes in at 8 a.m. and leaves at 2 p.m. with no work to take home.