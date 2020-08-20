A Marquette Catholic School teacher who has not been at school since last week has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the lead administrator.
Marquette Principal Jay Luetkemeyer emailed community members on Thursday stating that a teacher notified the Tulsa private school, at 1519 S. Quincy Ave., of their positive test result.
"While we are unable to identify the affected person due to the confidential nature of the medical information, we can share that the person was last in contact with the Marquette community on Aug. 14, left school early that day and as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing the entire time," Luetkemeyer wrote.
The Tulsa Health Department reportedly will contact those who were in close contact with the teacher and told school officials that students and parents were at "very low risk" of possible exposure.
Wednesday was the first day of school at Marquette, which has started the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid learning model in which only half of students are on campus each day.
