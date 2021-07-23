TCC West Campus to hold event Tuesday to tout Tulsa Achieves scholarship

Officials at Tulsa Community College are puzzled and a bit concerned by a trend that shows the number of Tulsa Achieves scholarship applicants declining for the second year in a row even as the numbers of freshmen and new student applications to TCC are rising.
A summer pop-up event from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the TCC West Campus, 7505 W. 41st St., is aimed at boosting the number of 2021 high school graduates applying for the Tulsa Achieves scholarship.
The scholarship covers full tuition and fees for a student’s first 63 college credit hours or three years of college, whichever comes first.
And every graduating high school senior who lives in Tulsa County, including public, private or home-schooled students, who has a 2.0 or higher grade-point average and is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident qualifies for it.
“We are doing a final push to make sure all recent (high school) graduates who meet eligibility requirements take advantage of Tulsa Achieves,” said Nicole Burgin, the media relations manager for TCC. “If they don’t attend TCC in the fall semester after graduation, they lose eligibility.”
Even with new-student applications increasing, the number of Tulsa Achieves applicants has fallen from more than 2,000 two years ago to about 1,550 last year to only about 1,350 so far this year, Burgin said.
“There appears to be a disconnect with students,” she said. “Many are not moving forward in the process because they don’t believe they are eligible for Tulsa Achieves.
“In many cases, that is simply not true.”
So TCC officials are traveling across the area to neighborhoods and communities to reach individuals who are thinking about college, she said.
“With limited access to high school students during the past academic year,” said Rachael Achivare Hill, TCC’s director of admission and prospective student services, “this is an extra effort to ensure qualified individuals don’t miss out on the opportunity to earn a college degree without getting into debt.”
TCC says studies show that a student with a college degree will earn $1.1 million more in a lifetime than a high school graduate.
That’s why the summer pop-up event helps stress how important a college degree can be in earning potential as well as provides information and resources for anyone who is interested in exploring what TCC offers.
The event also will feature free summer treats and giveaways.
Fall classes at TCC start Aug. 16. For more information about Tulsa Achieves, go online to bit.ly/TCCTulsaAchieves.