TCC welcomes newest nursing students as program begins multiyear expansion

Karla Campos' introduction to patient care couldn't have come at a more daunting time.

"I can't count how many people passed away," said Campos, who as an 18-year-old certified nursing assistant found herself working in a COVID-19 intensive care unit.

"It was scary because it was like my first job ever as a CNA," said the Tulsan, whose duties included postmortem care.

But it's because of that experience that Campos, a Booker T. Washington High School graduate, is where she is today.

"I gained a lot of compassion for people and their families," she said. "It made me think I really want to do ICU and that I want to go to nursing school."

Campos, who began classes Tuesday, is one of 125 new nursing students starting Tulsa Community College's nursing program this spring in a record-setting enrollment.

The total number of students in the program now stands at over 400, the largest in program history. And that number will only continue to grow, officials said.

With the spring semester, an expansion of TCC's nursing program is underway that is expected to run through 2027 and help produce more nurses for the area workforce.

Through fall 2027, the plan is to increase the number of nursing students admitted each semester, officials said, leading to around 75 additional graduates each year.

State lawmakers have approved around $8.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to help expand the program's capacity, school officials said.

Stephanie Merritt, an associate professor and George Kaiser Family Foundation endowed chair of nursing student success, talked to a packed classroom of new students Tuesday morning.

"Everything is about patient safety on day one," she said. "How to do the meds safely — that's where we start off."

Campos started as a CNA at Saint Francis Hospital after graduating from high school in 2020.

By then, the pandemic was already underway, and she would see it at its worst.

"It was just really sad to see," Campos said. "I couldn't help putting myself in the shoes of patients and families. I thought, 'What if that were my dad? What if he got really sick out of nowhere and he was on a ventilator?' And there's nothing you can do."

She still works as a CNA with Saint Francis, although now in a stepdown unit below ICU.

"I do get floated to the ICU once in a while, but I like that."

Campos, who after becoming a registered nurse wants to pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing, said her instructors at TCC have given her more confidence.

"When I applied, I was worried that I was going to be lost and overwhelmed," she said. "But they make it seem less overwhelming. Just knowing that they're there and that you have their phone number, I just feel like I can do it."

Joining Campos on the first day of class was fellow new student Josue Gonzalez.

A Broken Arrow High School graduate, Gonzalez earned a degree in medical molecular biology from Oral Roberts University, thinking he wanted to become a doctor.

"I always wanted to be a doctor, but I realized that nurses are more involved in patient care," he said. "That's my main goal — to help get patients healed but also to encourage them in their healing process, because it's a process. It's not instantaneous."

Lisa Gerow, nursing program director, said the new group includes 91 students in the four-semester Nursing Traditional Track, designed for incoming students without a nursing background.

Another 34 students are doing the three-semester Nursing Career Mobility Track, an accelerated program in which current medical professionals certified as licensed practical nurses or registered paramedics can become RNs.

For more information, go to tulsacc.edu/programs-and-courses/academic-programs/nursing-rn-aas.

