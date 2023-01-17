TCC welcomes newest nursing students as program begins multiyear expansion

Nursing student Karla Campos checks a measurement in a syringe during a nursing class at the Tulsa Community College Metro Campus on Tuesday. Campos, who began classes Tuesday, is one of 125 new nursing students starting Tulsa Community College's nursing program this spring in a record-setting enrollment.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Nursing student Russell Boothe fills a syringe during a nursing class at the Tulsa Community College Metro Campus on Tuesday as the spring semester gets started. Associate Professor Stephanie Merritt said that "everything is about patient safety on day one. How to do the meds safely — that's where we start off."
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Assistant Professor Susan Goldsmith helps nursing student Sydney Tyler during a nursing class on the first day of the spring semester at the Tulsa Community College Metro Campus.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Supplies used to train nursing students are gathered in a classroom at the Tulsa Community College Metro Campus.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Nursing student Josue Gonzalez, a Broken Arrow High School graduate, earned a degree in medical molecular biology from Oral Roberts University, thinking he wanted to become a doctor, but then he "realized that nurses are more involved in patient care," he said.
With the spring semester, an expansion of TCC's nursing program is underway that is expected to run through 2027 and help produce more nurses for the area workforce.
Through fall 2027, the plan is to increase the number of nursing students admitted each semester, officials said, leading to around 75 additional graduates each year.
State lawmakers have approved around $8.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to help expand the program's capacity, school officials said.
Stephanie Merritt, an associate professor and George Kaiser Family Foundation endowed chair of nursing student success, talked to a packed classroom of new students Tuesday morning.
"Everything is about patient safety on day one," she said. "How to do the meds safely — that's where we start off."
Campos started as a CNA at Saint Francis Hospital after graduating from high school in 2020.
By then, the pandemic was already underway, and she would see it at its worst.
"It was just really sad to see," Campos said. "I couldn't help putting myself in the shoes of patients and families. I thought, 'What if that were my dad? What if he got really sick out of nowhere and he was on a ventilator?' And there's nothing you can do."
She still works as a CNA with Saint Francis, although now in a stepdown unit below ICU.
"I do get floated to the ICU once in a while, but I like that."
Campos, who after becoming a registered nurse wants to pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing, said her instructors at TCC have given her more confidence.
"When I applied, I was worried that I was going to be lost and overwhelmed," she said. "But they make it seem less overwhelming. Just knowing that they're there and that you have their phone number, I just feel like I can do it."
Joining Campos on the first day of class was fellow new student Josue Gonzalez.
A Broken Arrow High School graduate, Gonzalez earned a degree in medical molecular biology from Oral Roberts University, thinking he wanted to become a doctor.
"I always wanted to be a doctor, but I realized that nurses are more involved in patient care," he said. "That's my main goal — to help get patients healed but also to encourage them in their healing process, because it's a process. It's not instantaneous."
Lisa Gerow, nursing program director, said the new group includes 91 students in the four-semester Nursing Traditional Track, designed for incoming students without a nursing background.
Another 34 students are doing the three-semester Nursing Career Mobility Track, an accelerated program in which current medical professionals certified as licensed practical nurses or registered paramedics can become RNs.
In one of his first acts as state superintendent, Ryan Walters directed state education staff to pursue revoking the teaching certificates of two educators who expressed frustrations with a law that limits instruction on race and gender. #oklaed
State Superintendent Ryan Walters said purging the state's education agency of "liberal indoctrination" will be a top priority during his first weeks in office, which could include changes to some of the nearly 400 people who work at the Oklahoma State Department of Education. #oklaed
Under the terms of House Bill 2030, before they can graduate from high school, Oklahoma students are now required to take and pass a 100-item test over history and government that uses questions from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website. #oklaed
Nursing student Karla Campos checks a measurement in a syringe during a nursing class at the Tulsa Community College Metro Campus on Tuesday. Campos, who began classes Tuesday, is one of 125 new nursing students starting Tulsa Community College's nursing program this spring in a record-setting enrollment.
Nursing student Russell Boothe fills a syringe during a nursing class at the Tulsa Community College Metro Campus on Tuesday as the spring semester gets started. Associate Professor Stephanie Merritt said that "everything is about patient safety on day one. How to do the meds safely — that's where we start off."
Nursing student Josue Gonzalez, a Broken Arrow High School graduate, earned a degree in medical molecular biology from Oral Roberts University, thinking he wanted to become a doctor, but then he "realized that nurses are more involved in patient care," he said.