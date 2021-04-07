 Skip to main content
TCC virtual summit for Hispanic high school students set for Friday
TCC virtual summit for Hispanic high school students set for Friday

  • Updated
TCC

Tulsa Community Colleges has campuses across the metro area, including this one downtown.

 Tulsa World file

Tulsa Community College will host a virtual event Friday to help Hispanic students who are looking at their options beyond high school.

TCC’s Hispanic College Achievement Summit is set for 10–11:30 a.m. Friday, April 9.

Students will learn how TCC can help them achieve their goals, how to be involved on campus, and how to apply for financial aid and scholarships such as Tulsa Achieves and My Dream/Mi Sueño.

TCC officials said the event comes out of a desire to do additional outreach, given that families of color and lower socioeconomic households have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the equity gap growing in such areas as unemployment, secondary education and college attendance.

As part of the event, current TCC students will talk about their experiences. Members of the TCC community will discuss their success as well as opportunities at TCC.

The summit is free, but registration is required. More information is available at admission.tulsacc.edu/register/hispanicsummit, by calling the Office of Admission and Prospective Student Services at 918-595-8000, or emailing admission@tulsacc.edu.

