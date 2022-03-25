TCC to host Tulsa Achieves scholarship workshop Saturday

Tulsa County high school seniors and their parents will have an opportunity Saturday to learn how they can earn a college degree while accumulating little to no student debt.

BluePrint 2022, a workshop designed to educate seniors graduating this spring from Tulsa County schools about the Tulsa Achieves scholarship, will be held at Tulsa Community College's northeast campus, 3727 E. Apache St.

The free program is set for 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday with a continental breakfast provided and breakout sessions for students and parents. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Participants may register Saturday at the door, but advance registration is preferred at tulsacc.edu/blueprint.

Participants will learn how they can save thousands of dollars by taking advantage of Tulsa Achieves, a program that pays tuition and fees for eligible students to earn an associate's degree through TCC.

Details of the scholarship, along with how to get started and Tulsa Achieves requirements will be discussed.

Around 8,000 high school seniors living in Tulsa County will graduate this spring, officials said.

Originally set for mid-February, the workshop was rescheduled to allow COVID numbers to decline.

Officials said the event typically draws hundreds of participants.

For more information, contact the Office of Admission & Prospective Student Services at 918-595-8000 or email admission@tulsacc.edu.

