 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TCC to host Tulsa Achieves scholarship workshop Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa County high school seniors and their parents will have an opportunity Saturday to learn how they can earn a college degree while accumulating little to no student debt.

BluePrint 2022, a workshop designed to educate seniors graduating this spring from Tulsa County schools about the Tulsa Achieves scholarship, will be held at Tulsa Community College's northeast campus, 3727 E. Apache St.

The free program is set for 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday with a continental breakfast provided and breakout sessions for students and parents. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Participants may register Saturday at the door, but advance registration is preferred at tulsacc.edu/blueprint.

Participants will learn how they can save thousands of dollars by taking advantage of Tulsa Achieves, a program that pays tuition and fees for eligible students to earn an associate's degree through TCC.

People are also reading…

Details of the scholarship, along with how to get started and Tulsa Achieves requirements will be discussed.

Around 8,000 high school seniors living in Tulsa County will graduate this spring, officials said.

Originally set for mid-February, the workshop was rescheduled to allow COVID numbers to decline.

Officials said the event typically draws hundreds of participants.

For more information, contact the Office of Admission & Prospective Student Services at 918-595-8000 or email admission@tulsacc.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two vying for seat on Jenks school board

Two vying for seat on Jenks school board

Jenks Public Schools' Ward 2 is one of 10 Tulsa area school board seats going before voters on April 5. Board President Terry Keeling is seeking re-election against Ashley Cross. 

Two candidates vying for seat on Tulsa Tech board

Two candidates vying for seat on Tulsa Tech board

Mark Griffin and Jim Provenzano are vying for the Zone 3 seat on Tulsa Tech's board of education. One of the 10 school board races going before voters on April 5, Zone 3 includes portions of east Tulsa and western Broken Arrow. 

Tulsa World Newsroom: How does a book end up at your kid’s school library?

Tulsa World Newsroom: How does a book end up at your kid’s school library?

With all the talk of banned books, Tulsa World Staff Writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, who covers education, checked with local school librarians to see what the process is like. She talks with Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington about what she found out and other hot topics when it comes to education in Oklahoma.

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists uncover necropolis in Egypt, housing a ‘goddess’ of the ‘Holy Land’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert