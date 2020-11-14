TCC spring plan includes upping in-person classes with combination of other learning options

Tulsa Community College officials plan to increase the number of in-person classes offered for the upcoming spring semester, they said, while continuing to make available both online and blended options.

“Our students are telling us they want more face-to-face options for spring as daily life has adapted in the pandemic and we are working to increase those options,” said Leigh Goodson, TCC president and CEO.

The spring semester will start Jan. 19, the college announced this week.

TCC has been able this fall to successfully balance safety protocols and in-person learning, Goodson said, and hopes to carry that over into the spring.

“We had nearly 40% of our students in the classroom during the fall semester between face-to-face classes and blended classes (a mix of face-to-face and online),” Goodson said.

To allow for physical distancing of desks and students, various areas have been converted for use as classrooms, such as the event space in the McKeon Center for Creativity on the TCC Metro Campus.

Physical distancing for all classrooms and a face mask policy will still be observed in the spring.