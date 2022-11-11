TCC receives $40k grant to develop artificial intelligence lab

Tulsa Community College has been awarded a $40,000 grant to develop an artificial intelligence lab.

Officials announced this week that TCC is one of 15 colleges nationwide selected to receive a grant as part of the Artificial Intelligence Incubator Network Initiative, a collaboration between the American Association of Community Colleges, Dell Technologies and Intel.

TCC will create an AI lab using a virtual platform, with the goal of providing greater access to AI computing power, tools and resources, and fostering the skills needed for future jobs.

Leigh Goodson, TCC president and CEO, said, "Our participation in this national initiative offers TCC a level of customized technical and peer support that will significantly enhance our current efforts to develop successful and inclusive industry-advised curriculum, including artificial intelligence, to meet growing workforce demand."

TCC is incorporating AI content into existing courses and redesigning several courses leading to the Information Technology Application Development degree.

Courses for fall 2022 and spring 2023 have added more AI content and a new course on data visualization planned for summer 2023 will offer next level skills in AI.

"The potential with AI is an exciting addition to the technology hub in the Tulsa region," said Travis White, TCC dean of business and IT. "With the help of this grant, our students may now acquire foundational skills in data analysis, data visualization and machine learning. These additions set the stage for students to further their learning in the field."