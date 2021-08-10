TCC plans to diversify Oklahoma's tech workforce with new apprenticeship program

Tulsa Community College is preparing to launch a new initiative that will connect underrepresented populations with local apprenticeships in the tech industry.
Partnering with CompTia Apprenticeships for Tech, TCC hopes to enroll Tulsans whose demographics are lacking in the tech workforce, such as minority populations and women. The program will last 15 weeks, and enrollees will simultaneously be paired with a paid apprenticeship.
Pete Seldon, vice president of workforce development at TCC, said the goal is to “reach at least 50% of participants from diverse backgrounds, whether that be low socio-economic status, students of color or women,” in order to provide Tulsans a clear pathway into a high-paying, high-demand industry.
“With the apprenticeship, (students) can be hired from the onset with an employer, already be working part time, and then come to class part time, as well,” Seldon said.
Oil and gas and aerospace have long been the leading industries in Oklahoma’s economy, but Seldon explained how downturns in oil production and unforeseen events, such as the pandemic, can leave Oklahoma’s economy vulnerable.
He said the big picture goal is to provide residents with the knowledge and experience to join a growing industry in Oklahoma.
Scott Mueller, Oklahoma secretary of commerce and workforce development, said apprenticeship programs work.
“Apprenticeships are a proven method for building skills and preparing people to enter the workforce,” Mueller said. “This partnership will provide Oklahomans family-sustaining jobs in tech and employers the highly-skilled and qualified talent they need for continued economic growth.”
Mikeal Vaughn, founder and executive director of Urban Coders Guild, was part of the conversation that aimed to get this apprenticeship program started in Tulsa. He said the guild aims to provide students with technical skills as well as problem-solving skills and a sense of civic responsibility.
TCC’s apprenticeship program could provide a solid next step for his students, he said.
“I think there is quite a bit of optimism from people to see something like this be successful,” Vaughn said. “One of the goals is to make sure the (tech) ecosystem is black and brown and has a strong representation of women.”
Vaughn mentioned that educational access, housing and business development are all directly affected by one’s income.
And “a sector like IT or cybersecurity has a great need and impact in all industries, especially as we look at cybersecurity, protecting our assets and information and data,” Seldon said. “Cybersecurity is becoming more and more in demand and necessary in everything.”
Oklahoma Works, Green Country Workforce Development Board, Tom Love Innovation Hub at the University of Oklahoma and Tulsa Community WorkAdvance have all taken roles to overcome employment barriers and train skilled people for this apprenticeship program.
TCC is still accepting local partnerships with companies that are willing to host an apprentice.
“If you’re hiring or see that IT positions are needed in your company, we want to meet with you, get you involved, and have you as a partner,” Seldon said.
TCC plans to begin the program in September and hopes to enroll 20 students in the first cohort.
Tulsa-area employers interested in joining this program and individuals who would like to become an apprentice can email pete.selden@tulsacc.edu for more information.
