TCC plans to diversify Oklahoma's tech workforce with new apprenticeship program

“Apprenticeships are a proven method for building skills and preparing people to enter the workforce,” Mueller said. “This partnership will provide Oklahomans family-sustaining jobs in tech and employers the highly-skilled and qualified talent they need for continued economic growth.”

Mikeal Vaughn, founder and executive director of Urban Coders Guild, was part of the conversation that aimed to get this apprenticeship program started in Tulsa. He said the guild aims to provide students with technical skills as well as problem-solving skills and a sense of civic responsibility.

TCC’s apprenticeship program could provide a solid next step for his students, he said.

“I think there is quite a bit of optimism from people to see something like this be successful,” Vaughn said. “One of the goals is to make sure the (tech) ecosystem is black and brown and has a strong representation of women.”

Vaughn mentioned that educational access, housing and business development are all directly affected by one’s income.