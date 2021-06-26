TCC picks up national awards recognizing school's pandemic response efforts

The Tulsa Community College Library received some high praise and a cash prize this week, continuing a recent run of national recognition for the school.

The library was named a winner of a 2021 Excellence in Academic Libraries Award, school officials announced, one of just three libraries nationally to receive the honor.

The award, which comes with a $3,000 prize, recognizes in part TCC Library’s quick reaction to the pandemic and the groundwork laid previously that made that possible.

It follows two other top honors in late May for TCC, both from the American Association of Community Colleges. They include 2021 Awards of Excellence for Student Success and for Leadership Safety and Planning, the latter related to TCC’s overall pandemic response.

The library award is from the Association of College and Research Libraries, which recognizes one community college, one college and one university each year from across the country.