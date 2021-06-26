TCC picks up national awards recognizing school's pandemic response efforts

The Tulsa Community College Library received some high praise and a cash prize this week, continuing a recent run of national recognition for the school.
The library was named a winner of a 2021 Excellence in Academic Libraries Award, school officials announced, one of just three libraries nationally to receive the honor.
The award, which comes with a $3,000 prize, recognizes in part TCC Library’s quick reaction to the pandemic and the groundwork laid previously that made that possible.
It follows two other top honors in late May for TCC, both from the American Association of Community Colleges. They include 2021 Awards of Excellence for Student Success and for Leadership Safety and Planning, the latter related to TCC’s overall pandemic response.
The library award is from the Association of College and Research Libraries, which recognizes one community college, one college and one university each year from across the country.
Lauren Pressley, 2021 Excellence in Libraries Award chair, said, “The TCC Library is notable for their use of different types of assessment to enable data-driven decision-making. The staff were quick to adapt in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, moving services online and partnering with other units to expand technology lending for their community.”
“As part of TCC’s culture, we believe every role at the college contributes to the success of students,” said Leigh Goodson, TCC president and CEO. “The TCC Library plays a big part in our vision of an educated, employed, and thriving community by partnering with faculty to provide targeted support to students, increasing students’ access to technology, and creating community both on campus and virtually for the students we serve.”
The AACC Awards of Excellence are presented annually in seven categories. Tulsa Community College is the first institution to win two categories in the same calendar year.
Goodson added: “It is unusual, and we know this recognition would not have been possible without great teamwork and a supportive board.”
