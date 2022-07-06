TCC, partners, unveil new cyberskills initiative targeting underserved job seekers

Building up the area’s technology talent pool while helping more minorities and underserved Tulsans find rewarding careers is the goal of a new program that has begun taking applications.

Set to launch this fall, the Cyber Skills Center — a project of Tulsa Community College, Tulsa Innovation Labs and other partners — will be free to all Tulsa-area participants and is aimed especially at underserved groups, officials said.

The program will start with a 24-week online “boot camp” designed to accelerate the training process, followed by a paid apprenticeship.

Various wraparound services will also be provided, officials said. They include child care, transportation stipends, coaching, job readiness support and other services geared toward making education and career transitions more accessible.

Nicholas Lalla, managing director of Tulsa Innovation Labs, said the project partners believe Tulsa can be a model nationally for how tech growth can serve a diverse group of residents while preparing the economy for the future.

The Cyber Skills Center “will be a game-changer in how the city leverages its unique competitive advantages to give Tulsans from every background a chance to access a high-paying career in cyber and data analytics,” Lalla said.

Program officials say they are working with nearly 30 local nonprofits and community partners to provide feedback and recruit students for the program.

Participants will be equipped with the skills needed to go directly into jobs in cybersecurity or data analytics, and also, if they choose, to pursue a related college degree, including an associate degree through TCC, or a bachelor’s at the University of Tulsa School of Cyber Studies or Oklahoma State University Spears School of Business.

Over the next three years, the program could serve more than 200 Tulsans, officials said.

“We see programs like this as bringing a community response to a need,” said Pete Selden, TCC vice president of workforce development. “That’s the way to do it: education, workforce development, businesses — everyone working hand-in-hand together and not just one entity trying to do it all.”

Two boot camps, provided through a partnership with edX, a global online learning platform from 2U Inc., will be offered starting this fall, one on cybersecurity and one on data analytics.

The apprenticeship, provided by project partner Skillstorm, will be in the form of a 10-week immersive training program.

Child care and other wraparound services will be available through the support of the George Kaiser Family Foundation. They are a critical piece of the overall picture, Selden said.

“We want to eliminate any roadblocks or barriers or costs that might cause someone to say they can’t do this,” Selden said.

Lalla added: “TIL is committed to making big investments where opportunities for traditionally underserved Tulsans overlap with industries in which Tulsa has a right to win. This initiative is a home run on both counts.”

The Cyber Skills Center will launch its first class in the fall 2022 semester. To apply or for more information, go to tulsacc.edu/cybercenter.

