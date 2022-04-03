TCC, OSU-Tulsa to expand College Park 4-year degree program after successful first year

A new four-year higher education option in Tulsa is wrapping up its first full year with plans to expand.

College Park, a collaboration between Oklahoma State University-Tulsa and Tulsa Community College that kicked off last fall with a focus on business, will add psychology as its second academic program in fall 2022, officials announced Wednesday.

“We have seen high demand for psychology as a College Park degree path,” said Johnny Stephens, OSU-Tulsa interim president.

Not only does it provide the interpersonal and critical thinking skills valued by a variety of industries, he added, “it also serves as an ideal foundational degree for graduate education.”

Introduced in 2021 to better meet the need for an affordable, public, four-year higher education option in Tulsa, College Park allows students to complete an associate degree from TCC, followed by a bachelor’s from OSU-Tulsa.

Courses are located on the OSU-Tulsa campus, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

The inaugural group of 29 business students included full-time and part-time participants.

Students move through at least the first two years together as a “cohort” or group, which — among other benefits — helps create a peer-support network for them.

That model, bolstered by a variety of support services, is already showing its value, officials said. Among new business majors this semester, College Park participants have a higher GPA compared with their non-College Park peers.

Officials said the business program will also return this fall, and with it, more financial support opportunities.

The Ronald and Myra Jeffris College Park Scholarship Fund will award scholarships starting this fall to business students through the TCC Foundation, officials said. The scholarships are renewable and will follow students to completion of their bachelor’s degree.

This comes on top of the Tulsa Achieves scholarship, which already pays tuition and fees for eligible students for the first 60 credit hours.

Leigh Goodson, TCC president and CEO, said, “This innovative program is unlike any other option in Tulsa. Through collaboration, each institution brings our strengths for the benefit of students and our community. For TCC, this is about providing access to college as we respond to employers to provide degree programs tailored to the needs of our region’s economy.”

Applications for the fall 2022 semester are open. For more information, go to collegeparktulsa.com.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.