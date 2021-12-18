TCC graduate overcomes cancer twice to earn degree

Ninemi Ortiz had always imagined what her high school graduation would be like.

But when the big day finally arrived, it didn’t live up to the picture in her mind.

“It wasn’t the super-powerful or proud moment I had expected,” said Ortiz, who needed help to get to and from the stage in her wheelchair.

Though able to walk across on her own and accept her diploma, her still-noticeable limp made it awkward, she said.

“Mostly, I just wanted to get it over with,” she added.

Over two years later, on Dec. 10 this year, Ortiz again found herself walking across a stage in front of an audience.

And when she thinks about the contrast between this time and the previous one, it moves her to tears.

“It just made me so happy. It felt really special,” she said of Tulsa Community College’s December commencement, where she received her associate degree in pre-nursing.

To understand why the moment was so special for her, you have to know a little more about her recent struggles.