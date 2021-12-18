TCC graduate overcomes cancer twice to earn degree

Ninemi Ortiz had always imagined what her high school graduation would be like.
But when the big day finally arrived, it didn’t live up to the picture in her mind.
“It wasn’t the super-powerful or proud moment I had expected,” said Ortiz, who needed help to get to and from the stage in her wheelchair.
Though able to walk across on her own and accept her diploma, her still-noticeable limp made it awkward, she said.
“Mostly, I just wanted to get it over with,” she added.
Over two years later, on Dec. 10 this year, Ortiz again found herself walking across a stage in front of an audience.
And when she thinks about the contrast between this time and the previous one, it moves her to tears.
“It just made me so happy. It felt really special,” she said of Tulsa Community College’s December commencement, where she received her associate degree in pre-nursing.
To understand why the moment was so special for her, you have to know a little more about her recent struggles.
In 2019, while still a high school senior, Ortiz was diagnosed with Stage 3 synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, in her leg.
She beat it initially with radiation and surgery.
But the disease wasn’t done. It came back earlier this year.
Today, following a second surgery, her cancer is in remission, and Ortiz is feeling optimistic.
“I’m just hoping for the best,” she said. “I feel good. I’m walking better.”
Walking so well, in fact, that it was a joy this time to cross that graduation stage.
“The last surgery actually improved my mobility,” she said.
‘I didn’t want anyone to know’
As a student at Broken Arrow High School, Ortiz played bass clarinet in the Pride of Broken Arrow marching band.
She loved band life, she said, and cherishes the memories, including getting to march in the 2017 Rose Parade in California.
It was during summer band practice in 2018 that Ortiz, who would be a senior in the fall, first noticed the pain behind her left knee.
“I just thought it was a pulled muscle or something from marching,” she said. But it didn’t go away, even after fall marching season was over.
Doctors, including an orthopedist, couldn’t give her an answer. Finally, she was sent to an oncologist, who ordered a biopsy.
On the Friday before spring break 2019, Ortiz got the phone call. It wasn’t something she expected to hear.
“They told me I had cancer and that I needed to begin treatment right away,” she said.
Ortiz remembers responding “OK” mechanically, then bursting into tears after she hung up.
“I was kind of in shock and sad,” she said. “But at least I finally knew what it was.”
Undergoing treatment, including surgery and radiation, alongside the demands of school would be challenging.
For the last few weeks of the semester, Ortiz used a wheelchair to get around campus, relying on fellow students to push her.
It was hard for her, she said — worrying what other people thought.
“I didn’t want anyone to know about the cancer,” she said. “I wanted to hide what I had.”
When graduation day arrived, it put a damper on what should have been a joyous occasion.
But in the time since, Ortiz has learned to think differently, she said.
She’s learned that it’s OK not to be OK. OK to be sad. Even OK to need and receive help.
“I still struggle with that one,” she said. “I love to help other people, but I’m not the most accepting of help.”
With her cancer in remission, Ortiz is again looking forward to the future.
Her next step is to finish a second associate degree from TCC, this one in Spanish. From there, she expects to enroll at a four-year university.
Although originally thinking about a nursing career, she’s decided that’s not for her, Ortiz added.
“I’m not sure what I want to do yet. I just want to help people,” she said.
Looking back over the last two-plus years, “it’s been a roller coaster,” Ortiz said.
“There have been so many ups and downs. But it’s made me a better person.”
