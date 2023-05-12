Having never set foot in a college classroom before, Kelly Parsley would’ve been justified in feeling overwhelmed.

But when the moment finally came, she was able to put any misgivings behind her.

“I think I was too excited to be afraid,” Parsley, a 30-year-old single mother of five, said about her first day at Tulsa Community College.

“I’d been afraid my whole life. Now I had a sense of freedom. Just to be in a classroom — I was living the dream. That just doesn’t happen in my family.”

A first-generation college student with dreams of becoming a doctor, Parsley will graduate from TCC on Friday, officially completing the process she began in the summer of 2021.

She is finishing with not one but three associate degrees from the school — in biology, enterprise development and liberal arts.

What’s more, she received some exciting news earlier this week that bodes well for her future in medicine.

The Locust Grove resident has been selected as one of 60 from across the country to receive a Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. Providing up to $55,000 a year for two years, it all but assures that she will be able to complete a bachelor’s degree and go on to medical school.

Parsley was presented the honor Tuesday at TCC, with her children, who range in age from 10 to 3, at her side.

“I know it sounds corny, but really all I had when I started was a dream,” said Parsley, who is weighing her options on where to continue her education.

“I had almost no money or support. And I didn’t have a lot of belief in myself,” she said.

Parsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, grew up poor in difficult circumstances, depending on tribal services to survive.

As a doctor, she hopes to serve people with similar backgrounds, especially Native populations, she said.

Parsley, who works part time as a patient care technician at Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah, believes that her past struggles will be a plus in the medical field and will help her build trust with patients.

“I want to teach and educate them on how to take care of themselves,” she said.

She’s taken on the additional challenge of learning the Cherokee language, thinking it could be a help to that end.

“My goal is to become fluent,” she said.

‘Afraid I’d be laughed at’

A native of Tahlequah, Parsley said her family history is a “cycle of poverty, drugs and alcohol.”

And while she had an aptitude for learning as a child, it was never encouraged. If anything, she said, it was “suppressed.”

“Education was not understood or valued in my family,” she said.

“I always thought I’d like to be a doctor,” Parsley said. “But I didn’t tell anyone. I was afraid I’d be laughed at.”

By the time she was in her late teens, she was married with a child.

Trapped in a “dysfunctional poverty mindset,” Parsley couldn’t fathom that life could be different for her.

What she did know, though, was “I didn’t want my kids to have that.”

She and her husband later divorced. The first thing she did, after obtaining full custody of the children, was enroll at TCC.

Since that summer of 2021, Parsley has distinguished herself as a student. She’s a member of Phi Theta Kappa and TCC’s Honors Scholar program. She founded and served as president of Motivated Scholars, an organization that helps honors students connect and inspire one another.

She can’t say enough, she said, about the professors and supportive environment at TCC.

Another big help has been the TRIO program, which provides services to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Cooke scholarship tries to help students complete their undergraduate educations with as little debt as possible.

A project of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, submissions are evaluated based on students’ academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence and leadership.

The scholarship is considered last-dollar funding after all institutional aid is applied, officials said.

Parsley has faced challenges similar to those of other nontraditional students.

“The biggest one has just been coordination,” she said, adding that she’s worked hard to arrange her class schedule around her children’s schooling and other needs.

What her kids have learned from her college experience, Parsley said, is just as important as what she has.

“Education will now be part of the expectation,” she said. “It never was for me, but we’re breaking that cycle. And no one can take your education away from you.”

Something else she emphasizes to her children, she said, is that “when you commit to something, you have to follow through.”

As a new college graduate, Parsley plans to keep doing just that.

“I always thought it just happened in the movies,” she said. “But the truth is, you don’t have to come from a fairy-tale privileged rich family background to achieve your dreams, and I want people to know that.”

“All it takes is hard work, and you can do anything you want.”

