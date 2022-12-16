TCC grad overcomes addiction, homelessness to pursue engineering career

It was not quite time for The Salvation Army to start serving lunch.

So while he waited, Tim Rutledge decided to have a seat.

“I put my back against a building and stretched my legs out on the sidewalk,” he said. “And I remember it so clearly — people walking by and actually stepping over me.

“They just looked past me. I felt very overlooked and forgotten — like I was just some nuisance.”

It was also, Rutledge added, when the reality of his situation fully sank in.

“I’d never thought of that word ‘homeless’ as applying to me before Tulsa,” he said. “But there I was, sleeping outside or in shelters, relying on them for meals.”

Today, eight years later, the 31-year-old can only shake his head and smile as he reflects on how far he’s come.

At the time, he could not have envisioned the complete turnaround that followed, much less the college and career goals it’s grown to include.

College was “a Hail Mary pass for me,” Rutledge said. “I made up my mind to do it, and I just threw it.”

On Dec. 9, Rutledge — who has put behind him his prior life of drug addiction, homelessness and incarceration — celebrated his graduation from Tulsa Community College at the school’s December commencement ceremony.

He now holds two associate degrees from TCC, one in math and one in mechanical engineering, and will move on to the University of Tulsa, where he’ll pursue a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

“I remember very vividly somebody telling me whenever I came out here to Tulsa that even my wildest dreams were possible, so long as I was willing to put in the work,” Rutledge said.

He had good reason at the time, though, not to really believe it.

‘No place to go’

Originally from Texas, Rutledge’s life took a wrong turn early on when he was introduced to drugs.

The appeal initially, he said, was a sense of community.

“I moved around a lot and didn’t have a whole lot of friends,” he said. “So whenever I found that there was a community of people who did drugs, I joined in. It gave you an automatic sense of belonging.”

It continued later when Rutledge moved to Austin, and he ended up dropping out of high school as a freshman.

For a few years, his life was “a revolving door of incarcerations and institutions — in and out, constantly in trouble,” he said.

“I knew I had a problem long before I actually did something about it. I don’t know if maybe I just wasn’t ready at the time.”

Eventually, Rutledge came to Tulsa, where he had a relative.

It was a survival move, really. If he was going to turn his life around, he needed to get away from Austin and “the trouble I kept getting into.”

Tulsa did not bring immediate salvation, though.

For several weeks, while awaiting admission into a treatment program, Rutledge had no choice but to live on the streets.

In Austin, he’d technically been homeless at times. “But I had friends there, and I just moved around between their places. Tulsa was different. I really, truly had no place to go.”

Rutledge relied on the services of various organizations, including John 3:16, The Salvation Army and the Tulsa Day Center.

“I didn’t know anyone or where to go or what to do,” he said. “And I was detoxing at the time off drugs. It was really rough.”

Finally admitted into a treatment program, Rutledge was able to complete it and move into a halfway house.

“I had tried different things many, many different times,” he said, “but it never worked because I hadn’t gone all in. That’s what changed for me here. I knew I had to go all in. And so I did.”

Still, the idea of college was the furthest thing from Rutledge’s mind. Basic needs were the priority.

He still remembers the sense of accomplishment he felt just in getting his first apartment.

It was a small step. But it proved something to him, as would his ability to support himself.

Rutledge got a job as an aircraft mechanic, and it gave him stable employment.

It was also in that role that a new idea first occurred to him.

He was working alongside some engineers when he thought, “Man, I could do that,” he said.

‘Put in the work’

There was one obvious problem to pursuing engineering, though.

While Rutledge had completed high school through an alternative program, he was far from ready for college-level math.

So when he enrolled at TCC part time in 2018, he started with just one class, math foundations.

Having always hated the subject as a youth, Rutledge couldn’t have been more surprised at how things turned out.

He not only excelled at math, but he earned an associate degree in it. He even served as a math tutor later.

Rutledge will kick off the next phase of his education in January, when his classes begin at TU.

It will take him two years to earn his bachelor’s in mechanical engineering. He hopes to complete a master’s degree, as well.

Although his turnaround took commitment and focus on his part, Rutledge is clear about one thing:

“I wouldn’t be here without help from a lot of people,” he said. “That’s what I would say to anyone in my situation: Help is available. Don’t be afraid to ask for it.”

Rutledge doesn’t have his future fully mapped out. He likes the idea of designing aircraft or electric vehicles, he said.

Whatever direction he chooses, though, he’s learned that “it’s all doable.”

“As long as you’re willing to put in the work, you can achieve just about anything,” he said.

Rutledge hopes his future also includes staying in Tulsa.

“I grew up in Austin, but as I like to say, I grew up in Tulsa, too, just in a different way,” he said. “Tulsa has been very good for me.”

