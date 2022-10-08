TCC Foundation raises $460k for student scholarships, services

Coming on the heels of a record-setting scholarship total awarded this fall, the TCC Foundation’s 2022 Vision Dinner recently raised another $460,000 to fund future scholarships and other student support services.

That included $50,000 raised for the Vision Dinner Scholarship fund.

For the fall, the foundation awarded over $420,000 in scholarships to Tulsa Community College students, the most in its history, with a portion coming from $50,000 raised at last year’s Vision Dinner.

The Vision Dinner traditionally raises $50,000 specifically for the Vision Scholarship fund, which this fall benefited 35 students with a $1,400 Vision Scholarship.

“This level of community support shows our donors believe in TCC students and are ready to invest in their success,” said Kari Shults, vice president for advancement and president of the TCC Foundation. “We are extremely grateful to our generous donors who understand the importance of a community college.”

The annual event raises money to support students while celebrating community leaders who value education. This year’s honorees were Tyrance Billingsley II, founder of Black Tech Street; Alana Hughes, director of Tulsa grantmaking for Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies; and Ron Looney, founder of Tri-Angle Development and a former TCC regent.

