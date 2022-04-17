TCC expanding dual credit program to high-schoolers statewide

Thanks to advances in virtual learning brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa Community College will begin offering one of its dual credit options statewide, enabling high school students anywhere in Oklahoma to earn a year of college credit online.

High School Plus One, which offers 31 hours of college credit (a full year of college), will be available to eligible high school juniors and seniors beginning in the fall, TCC officials announced this week.

Because all courses are available virtually, any Oklahoma high school student could potentially take advantage, saving thousands in college tuition, officials said.

Kristopher Copeland, TCC associate vice president of academic affairs, said: “By expanding the virtual dual credit options, we are expanding access to a college degree for all students and lessening the debt they take on. At the same time, national research shows dual credit students are more likely to continue with college and succeed at a higher rate.”

Enrollment for TCC’s dual credit programs, which allow students to earn college credit while still in high school, officially opened this week.

TCC has been offering dual credit programs for over 15 years, and enrolls more dual credit high school students than any university or college in the state.

The High School Plus One virtual program includes English Comp I and II, History, Political Science, Intro to Psychology, Nutrition, Public Speaking, Intro to Philosophy, Math, and Lab Science.

Most of the tuition cost is covered by funding from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. However, students are responsible for mandatory fees.

High School Plus One uses Open Education Resources for all but one of the courses, so there are no hidden costs for textbooks, officials said.

Students apply for admission to TCC in the 10th grade and if all requirements are met, classes start the fall semester of 11th grade.

Classes include a maximum of 30 students. Students can also participate in college events tailored to their academic goals.

TCC encourages students to declare a major to ensure correct enrollment in the science and math courses for their degree and transfer path.

For more information, email dualcredit@tulsacc.edu, call 918-595-4705 or go to tulsacc.edu/dualcredit.

