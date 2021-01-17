TCC early college pilot program expanding to Broken Arrow schools

An early college pilot program that enables high school students from underserved populations to earn an associate’s degree at no cost is continuing to expand.

Joining Tulsa Public Schools, which recently announced its participation, Broken Arrow Public Schools is also set to start partnering this fall with Tulsa Community College in its EDGE: Earn a Degree Graduate Early program, officials said this week.

The pilot program, which is changing its name from Early College High School, allows students to earn two years of college credit while still in high school.

TCC was already working with BAPS on another dual-credit early college option, like it does with other area districts.

But expanding the EDGE program to the district, officials said, will allow it to better reach students from lower socioeconomic, underserved populations, many of whom would represent the first generation in their families to go to college.