TCC early college pilot program expanding to Broken Arrow schools

An early college pilot program that enables high school students from underserved populations to earn an associate’s degree at no cost is continuing to expand.
Joining Tulsa Public Schools, which recently announced its participation, Broken Arrow Public Schools is also set to start partnering this fall with Tulsa Community College in its EDGE: Earn a Degree Graduate Early program, officials said this week.
The pilot program, which is changing its name from Early College High School, allows students to earn two years of college credit while still in high school.
TCC was already working with BAPS on another dual-credit early college option, like it does with other area districts.
But expanding the EDGE program to the district, officials said, will allow it to better reach students from lower socioeconomic, underserved populations, many of whom would represent the first generation in their families to go to college.
“We are very excited,” said Kim Garrett, director of high school academics for Broken Arrow. “EDGE will fit within our current (early college) structure and allow us to support more students achieving their dreams of college graduation.”
The TCC pilot program started in 2018 in partnership with Union Public Schools.
Union is preparing this May for its original 27 participants in the program to graduate. They will be followed in 2022 by another 34 and in 2023, 48 more.
Eighth graders in TPS and BAPS are invited to apply now for the program. Students selected will be announced later this spring.
Participants start as ninth graders in a rigorous college prep curriculum.
Then, in 10th grade, they officially enter the EDGE program, taking a prescribed course schedule taught by TCC faculty.
Leigh Goodson, TCC president and CEO, said, “This is a nationally recognized high-impact practice to reach students from underserved populations with student support to help them succeed at the collegiate level.
“EDGE removes the financial barrier to a college degree and allows the student to transfer to complete a bachelor’s degree on an accelerated timeline.”
TCC officials said the name change to EDGE is to prevent confusion with similarly named “early college” programs.
The pilot expansion of EDGE is still awaiting final approval from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, officials said.
Parents and students in both BAPS and TPS districts will be able to learn more about EDGE through a series of upcoming virtual information meetings, officials said.
For more information, go to tulsacc.edu/programs-courses/dual-credit-programs/earn-degree-graduate-early.
Featured video: