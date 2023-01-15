TCC dual-credit programs seeing double-digit enrollment growth

Officials at Tulsa Community College are continuing to see higher enrollment numbers from Oklahoma high school students.

With registration still open through Monday for 16-week courses, Lissa Steadley, director of TCC’s Dual Credit Programs, said her office has already seen an enrollment increase of more than 10% among its six offerings for the second consecutive spring semester.

Working with high schools as far as way as Mountain View-Gotebo in southwestern Oklahoma’s Kiowa County, TCC currently partners with more than 170 school districts around Oklahoma to offer in-person and remote dual-credit options, which allow students the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school.

“It is our goal to help students get started on the right foot,” Steadley said. “I’ve been here 10 years, and we have grown steadily every year, but in this last year or so, it has just taken off. We’ve never seen double-digit growth like this.”

Among the six programs under Steadley’s office is dual enrollment. Also known as concurrent enrollment, it is open to juniors and seniors and allows students to take college classes that also count toward their high school diplomas.

For example, Composition I, a one-semester course, can fulfill a student’s high school English requirement for the junior or senior year while simultaneously earning that student three hours of college credit.

Students are able to earn up to 12 hours of college credit as juniors and 18 hours of college credit as seniors with tuition covered by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

The lure of getting ahead academically appealed to Bixby senior Carter Breneman. He has already completed four college classes and will be taking statistics and biology in person at TCC’s Southeast Campus this semester.

“I wanted to be proactive about my future and try to get a head start so that when I get to college I won’t have to roll through as many general education classes,” he said.

That opportunity to complete at least part of an associate’s degree at a lower cost was also attractive for fellow Bixby senior Auree Maddox.

Maddox is on track to complete a full year’s worth of college credit by the time she graduates from high school in May. She said the opportunity to avoid taking on student debt was a key factor in her decision to take college courses while still in high school.

“It’s so hard to finish college in four years, so if I can get ahead, why wouldn’t I?” Maddox said.

