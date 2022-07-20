TCC dedicates new Student Success Center

With every Tulsa Community College campus soon to have its own Student Success Center, more students will find the support they need to successfully navigate college and attain degrees, officials said.

The latest center, the third of four planned, was dedicated Wednesday at TCC’s Metro Campus, 909 S. Boston Ave.

The Tandy Student Success Center combines various services in one location, with the aim of making college less intimidating for students and helping them keep the end goal in mind.

It was made possible by a $2.1 million gift from the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation, part of TCC’s $20 million Clearing the Pathway campaign.

The final Student Success Center will open on the Northeast Campus by the fall, funded by a gift from Ruth Nelson and the Herman G. Kaiser Foundation, officials said.

TCC President and CEO Leigh Goodson said officials hope “to revolutionize the student experience. The Student Success Center becomes the front door, and students receive immediate onboarding and wraparound services from the very beginning when they enroll in classes.”

Services offered at the center include academic advising, career services, engagement and retention, new student orientation, and transfers.

“This has it all,” Goodson said.

Students enter at a check-in area, where they are greeted by staff instead of rows of counters and lines to stand in, she said.

“This facility offers support in an intentional and convenient way, where students start college with the end in mind,” said Caron Lawhorn, TCC Board of Regents chairwoman. “That means from their very first encounter at TCC they have a goal, whether that’s to get a work-ready certificate, to earn an associate’s degree and go into the workforce or continue to a four-year university.”

TCC opened its first center on its Southeast Campus in August 2019. That center was made possible through the voter-approved Vision Tulsa package.

Efforts like these to remove barriers for students are paying off, officials said, noting that TCC saw its single highest number of graduates this past academic year.



