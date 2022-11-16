TCC dedicates fourth and final Student Success Center

Tulsa Community College now offers on each of its four campuses a special place students can go to find the support they need to successfully navigate college and attain degrees.

A dedication was held Tuesday for TCC’s fourth and final Student Success Center, this one located on the Northeast Campus, 3727 E. Apache St.

The new Herman and Kate Kaiser Student Success Center was funded by a $2 million gift from the Ruth Nelson Family Foundation and a $1 million gift from the Herman G. Kaiser Foundation.

The centers combine various services in one location, with the aim of making college less intimidating for students and helping them keep the end goal in mind.

The Kaiser center includes space for academic advising, bursar, career services, financial aid, TRIO-Student Support Services, the university transfer center and wellness services.

Officials say efforts like these to remove barriers for students are paying off, noting that TCC saw its highest number of graduates this past academic year.