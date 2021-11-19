TCC announces $2.25 million federal grant

Tulsa Community College has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help expand academic supports for its students.

Speaking at the school’s Southeast Campus, TCC officials announced that the $2.25 million Title III grant will be used to build comprehensive wraparound services, including adding embedded tutors to more than 40 developmental reading and writing sections by the fall 2026 semester.

“I’d like to call it ‘inescapable tutoring,’ where students see the additional academic support as part of the learning process and before they fall behind or drop out,” TCC President Leigh Goodson said. “Rather than take a reactive measure to work with students, we are being proactive.”

Currently, about 120 of TCC’s more than 21,000 students are served by writing tutors included in six courses. Upon expansion completion through the grant, about 1,500 students each semester will have access to an embedded tutor in at least one class.

Additionally, the school has three full-time academic success coaches embedded in its College Success course, a required course for any student receiving a Tulsa Achieves scholarship or enrolled in a remedial level course.