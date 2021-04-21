TCC and OSU-Tulsa College Park program to help more students get bachelor's degrees

College Park will be located on the OSU-Tulsa campus, 700 N. Greenwood Ave. Two cohorts of freshman business students will kick the program off there this fall.

Upon completing an associate’s degree from TCC, they will move into OSU-Tulsa courses their junior year.

Bynum praised the collaboration, adding, “It’s a remarkable offering for companies who are thinking about bringing their employees here, or to Tulsa families who want their kids to get a great education — now they can get it right here in Tulsa. And not only that, these are going to be degrees that are specifically tailored to the needs of industry here.

“I think this is going to be viewed in the long run as a real turning point in the history of our city,” the mayor said.

Goodson added, “When OSU approached us about this, it was an answer to what Tulsa had been talking about for some time. We couldn’t turn this opportunity down.”

Currently, 72% of all undergraduate students at OSU-Tulsa are TCC transfers, officials said.

In spring 2020, the schools launched the Linked Degree program, designed to further improve the experience for transfers.