TCC and OSU-Tulsa College Park program to help more students get bachelor's degrees
TCC and OSU-Tulsa College Park program to help more students get bachelor's degrees

Area students who would like to stay in Tulsa while pursuing a bachelor’s degree will have a new option beginning this fall.

College Park, a collaboration between Tulsa Community College and Oklahoma State University-Tulsa to offer a four-year public university experience at one location, will begin taking applications May 3 for the fall semester, officials said.

“College Park is a direct response to calls for an affordable, public, four-year higher education option in Tulsa,” said TCC President Leigh Goodson, who joined local and state education officials and Mayor G.T. Bynum at a news conference Tuesday to announce the program.

The program builds on the existing partnership between TCC and OSU-Tulsa, she added, and will be “great for students, great for Tulsa, and great for employers.”

OSU-Tulsa President Pamela Fry said, “We want more Tulsans to reach that destination of a bachelor’s degree.

“College Park combines the strengths of two institutions dedicated to Tulsa to create a program that we believe will be a national model for other cities looking for new ways to approach higher education.”

The first academic area offered by the program will be business, with additional areas to be added in the future, officials said.

College Park will be located on the OSU-Tulsa campus, 700 N. Greenwood Ave. Two cohorts of freshman business students will kick the program off there this fall.

Upon completing an associate’s degree from TCC, they will move into OSU-Tulsa courses their junior year.

Bynum praised the collaboration, adding, “It’s a remarkable offering for companies who are thinking about bringing their employees here, or to Tulsa families who want their kids to get a great education — now they can get it right here in Tulsa. And not only that, these are going to be degrees that are specifically tailored to the needs of industry here.

“I think this is going to be viewed in the long run as a real turning point in the history of our city,” the mayor said.

Goodson added, “When OSU approached us about this, it was an answer to what Tulsa had been talking about for some time. We couldn’t turn this opportunity down.”

Currently, 72% of all undergraduate students at OSU-Tulsa are TCC transfers, officials said.

In spring 2020, the schools launched the Linked Degree program, designed to further improve the experience for transfers.

With College Park, “we wanted to take the concept even further,” Fry said.

She added that OSU-Tulsa has received a half million dollars in commitments to help fund scholarships for College Park.

Wes Mitchell, TCC regent and Tulsa Regional Chamber vice chairman for education, said College Park is also going to be good for area minority students.

“National research shows African Americans and Hispanics fall below their white and Asian peers in the categories of earning an associate’s degree, transferring to a four year, and completing a bachelor’s degree. We also know early data indicates the pandemic is widening these equity gaps.

“Closing those gaps takes additional focus,” he added, “and that’s part of the effort we’re putting into College Park — to improve education outcomes for all students.”

To learn more about the College Park program or to apply, go to collegeparktulsa.com. The application process for fall 2021 opens May 3.

College Park

President and CEO of Tulsa Community College Leigh Goodson speaks during a press conference hosted by Tulsa Community College and Oklahoma State University-Tulsa officials to announce their expanding partnership to create College Park, a public four-year university experience in one location.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

