Tax-free weekend continues, Sunday: Merchants, shoppers cautiously optimistic

“We sold face masks last year, and we have them in stock again this year, too,” he said. “I hope I never sell one again, but we do have face masks in stock in school colors just in case. If I don’t sell them, that makes me happier than I’ll ever be because it means they don’t need them.”

To the south, Kathleen’s Kids near 81st Street and Harvard Avenue has been keeping masks in stock, as well, alongside shoes, clothes, backpacks and other staples while preparing for both back-to-school and tax-free weekend.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we’ve got the normal back-to-school stuff that we carry as much as we can find it and sell it,” Kathleen’s Kids employee Rebeka Wallace said while making a custom hairbow.

However, even with the discounts and the upcoming brief tax breaks, back-to-school shopping will still look different for many families because of the pandemic.