Tahlequah school board votes to require masks

Despite shouts of objection from audience members, Tahlequah Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously at a special meeting Wednesday evening to implement a mask mandate.

Starting Monday, students and staff will be required to wear masks while on campus. Opt-out request forms will be available for families starting Monday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are 718 active cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County, including 522 in Tahlequah.

Since school started four weeks ago, Tahlequah Public Schools has had 245 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its staff and students, including two of school board Vice President Chrissi Nimmo’s three children.

“We spent 17 months trying to keep my children from getting COVID-19,” she said. “We kept them virtual (for the 2020-21 school year). We wore masks. We limited our social activities. After seven days of schools, two of my three children had COVID-19. Thankfully, they are fine and their symptoms were mild.

“However, I don’t know a single person around here at this point who doesn’t know someone who has been hospitalized or died from this.”