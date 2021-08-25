Tahlequah school board to consider joining lawsuit challenging state mask law

Don Bingham with the law firm Riggs, Abney, Neal, Turpen, Orbison and Lewis is one of the lead attorneys for the plaintiffs. He said Tuesday that he is not aware of any school board other than Tahlequah considering similar action.

“We welcome the support of any school district that wants to have a say in this,” he said.

Tahlequah Public Schools, the largest school district in Cherokee County, has been publishing newly reported COVID-19 case counts five days a week on its website and Facebook page since Aug. 13. Since Saturday, the district has had 20 new reported cases of COVID-19 among its students and two among its employees.

Meanwhile, officials at Keys Public Schools, located just southeast of Tahlequah, announced Monday that eight classes across four grades are in quarantine due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students.

The district’s kindergarten and third grade classes will be allowed back on campus on Monday, while its 3- and 4-year-old classes will remain in quarantine through Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, masks are required for staff and students at three campuses across Cherokee County: Hulbert Public Schools, the Cherokee Nation’s immersion school in Tahlequah and Tahlequah Sequoyah, a Bureau of Indian Education secondary school operated by the Cherokee Nation through a self-governance agreement.

