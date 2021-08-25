Tahlequah school board to consider joining lawsuit challenging state mask law

A northeastern Oklahoma school district might be joining a legal challenge over the state’s ban on school mask mandates.
Tahlequah Public Schools’ Board of Education has a special meeting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to consider bringing in outside legal counsel specifically to join a lawsuit filed earlier this month in Oklahoma County District Court against the state and Gov. Kevin Stitt over portions of Senate Bill 658.
Among other provisions, SB 658 prohibits boards of education for public school districts from enacting a mask requirement unless a state of emergency is declared by Stitt for that specific area.
Despite the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s reporting that the state has had more than 46,000 new cases of COVID-19 just in the month of August alone, Stitt has repeatedly said he has no plans to make such a declaration.
The lawsuit’s current plaintiffs include the Oklahoma State Medical Association and a group of parents of children with serious medical conditions who are enrolled in public schools in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Norman.
An Oklahoma County District Court judge is set to hear the plaintiffs’ petition and motion for temporary injunction on Wednesday afternoon.
Don Bingham with the law firm Riggs, Abney, Neal, Turpen, Orbison and Lewis is one of the lead attorneys for the plaintiffs. He said Tuesday that he is not aware of any school board other than Tahlequah considering similar action.
“We welcome the support of any school district that wants to have a say in this,” he said.
Tahlequah Public Schools, the largest school district in Cherokee County, has been publishing newly reported COVID-19 case counts five days a week on its website and Facebook page since Aug. 13. Since Saturday, the district has had 20 new reported cases of COVID-19 among its students and two among its employees.
Meanwhile, officials at Keys Public Schools, located just southeast of Tahlequah, announced Monday that eight classes across four grades are in quarantine due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students.
The district’s kindergarten and third grade classes will be allowed back on campus on Monday, while its 3- and 4-year-old classes will remain in quarantine through Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, masks are required for staff and students at three campuses across Cherokee County: Hulbert Public Schools, the Cherokee Nation’s immersion school in Tahlequah and Tahlequah Sequoyah, a Bureau of Indian Education secondary school operated by the Cherokee Nation through a self-governance agreement.