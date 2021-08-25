Tahlequah school board declines to join lawsuit against state mask law

By a 3-2 count, the Tahlequah school board rejected a resolution Wednesday to join a lawsuit challenging a state law barring public school districts from requiring masks on campus.

“What we are talking about is not about masking or not masking,” board member Ed Myers said. “This is whether we want to be a part of a lawsuit against the state of Oklahoma. I was informed by a board member that we have three responsibilities: to hire the superintendent, to set a budget, and to make policy.

“I don’t see this as an issue that we need to be taking on. If at some point in time there is a change of the policy from the state on masking changes, then we can consider whether we can develop a masking policy."

Among other provisions, Senate Bill 658 prohibits boards of education for public school districts from enacting a mask requirement unless a state of emergency is declared by Gov. Kevin Stitt for that specific area. The governor has repeatedly said he has no plans to make such a declaration.

Filed in Oklahoma County District Court, the lawsuit’s current plaintiffs include the Oklahoma State Medical Association and a group of parents of children with serious medical conditions who are enrolled in public schools in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Norman.