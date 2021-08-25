Tahlequah school board declines to join lawsuit against state mask law

By a 3-2 count, the Tahlequah school board rejected a resolution Wednesday to join a lawsuit challenging a state law barring public school districts from requiring masks on campus.
“What we are talking about is not about masking or not masking,” board member Ed Myers said. “This is whether we want to be a part of a lawsuit against the state of Oklahoma. I was informed by a board member that we have three responsibilities: to hire the superintendent, to set a budget, and to make policy.
“I don’t see this as an issue that we need to be taking on. If at some point in time there is a change of the policy from the state on masking changes, then we can consider whether we can develop a masking policy."
Among other provisions, Senate Bill 658 prohibits boards of education for public school districts from enacting a mask requirement unless a state of emergency is declared by Gov. Kevin Stitt for that specific area. The governor has repeatedly said he has no plans to make such a declaration.
Filed in Oklahoma County District Court, the lawsuit’s current plaintiffs include the Oklahoma State Medical Association and a group of parents of children with serious medical conditions who are enrolled in public schools in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Norman.
Had the resolution passed Wednesday, Tahlequah Public Schools would have attempted to join as an intervenor. Myers, Shawn Coffman and board President Dana Eversole voted no, while board Vice President Chrissi Nimmo and Lorraine Walker voted in support of the resolution.
“This lawsuit is going forward whether or not we get involved,” Nimmo said. “Taking a position is what I wanted to do today. All five of us have spoken at previous board meetings in support of requiring masks but for the state law.”
The author of the resolution to intervene in the lawsuit, Nimmo noted Wednesday that based on the current case rates in Cherokee County, Tahlequah Public Schools would already be requiring masks on campus if the district was legally allowed to do so.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, there were 584 active cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County as of Wednesday morning. That figure includes 87 cases reported by Tahlequah Public Schools’ staff and students.
Masks are currently required for staff and students at three campuses across Cherokee County: Hulbert Public Schools, the Cherokee Nation’s immersion school in Tahlequah and Tahlequah Sequoyah, a Bureau of Indian Education secondary school operated by the Cherokee Nation through a self-governance agreement.
Two other Cherokee County school districts, Keys and Tenkiller, each announced Monday that multiple grades need to quarantine due to positive cases. Keys currently has four grades in quarantine due to the number of student cases.
Tenkiller, a dependent district in southeastern Cherokee County, announced voluntary quarantines through Sept. 3 for sixth, seventh and eighth grades after an employee tested positive.