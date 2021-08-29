Tahlequah elementary schools switching to distance learning

Tahlequah Public Schools announced Friday in a letter to parents that all of its elementary campuses will be in distance learning starting Monday due to staff shortages.

“We have 30% of our teaching staff out and student and staff COVID cases are rising each day,” Superintendent Leon Ashlock wrote. “It is not possible for us to adequately provide in-person learning supervision.”

Since classes started Aug. 12, Tahlequah Public Schools have had more than 100 students and staff test positive for COVID-19. As per the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website Friday afternoon, there are 392 active cases of COVID-19 reported in Tahlequah.

The district’s middle and high school will continue to have classes in-person. The four elementary schools are scheduled to come back to campus on Sept. 7.

Monday will also be the first day in distance learning for elementary school students in Glenpool.

The district announced Thursday that its lower and upper elementary schools will be in distance learning through Sept. 7 due to increased COVID-19 cases among the district’s staff and students.