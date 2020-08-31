Survey finds many Oklahoma school children have suicidal thoughts

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 1 in 5 Oklahoma adolescent school children who took a national survey reported seriously thinking about suicide within the prior 12 months. More than 1 in 9 reported actually attempting to take their own lives.
And the survey was conducted in 2019, before COVID-19 forced a statewide shutdown of Oklahoma schools last spring — ratcheting up the anxiety levels of school children and their families.
Oklahoma mental health professionals say there is reason for concern, but note that suicide trends don't always go the way people expect and say the true impact of COVID-19 may not be known for two or three years.
"Definitely a lot of uncertainty takes its toll on mental health," said Shelby Rowe, suicide prevention program manager for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. "If you have someone who already is struggling with anxiety or depression and you add this huge layer of uncertainty, it increases risk."