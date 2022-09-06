Survey available for Tulsa school board districts rezoning; public comment to be heard

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education is now on the clock to adjust its boundaries.

At a Tuesday evening meeting, the board had its first public conversation about redistricting options.

State law requires school districts whose board of education seats are divided among wards, zones or districts to review and redraw board seat boundaries the year after the U.S. Census results are submitted to the president of the United States.

With the release of the 2020 Census results delayed because of COVID-19, the Tulsa board was not able to contract with the Indian Nations Council of Governments on redistricting efforts until February. Those new districts must be in place by the end of 2022.

This is the fourth redistricting cycle on which INCOG has worked with the school district.

Starting Wednesday, the board will have a survey available on its website to solicit community feedback on the redistricting. The survey will be live through 5 p.m. Sept. 23, and at least two in-person opportunities will be provided for public comment, board President Stacey Woolley said.

In response to board member feedback, a district representative said after Tuesday night’s meeting that efforts will also be made to make the survey accessible in Spanish and to community members who do not have reliable internet access.

“We have to be done by the end of the year,” Woolley said during the meeting. “The goal is October. The reason is because if we don’t have it completed in a timely manner, the next election, District 1, is in February and potentially April. If it (redistricting) takes us until December, we will miss the filing period.”

According to information published by the Oklahoma State Election Board, the statutory filing period for candidates who will appear on Feb. 14 school board election ballots is Dec. 5-7.

State law requires that board districts be as close to equal in population as possible, with no more than a 10% variation between the largest and smallest districts. Although the district’s current map has an overall population deviation of 4.5% among districts, after taking into account new voting precinct boundaries that cause splits among board districts, the deviation increases to 17.4%.

As presented by INCOG, the population variations in the six proposals range from 3.4% to 7.3%. All six plans call for moving at least four campuses into a new board district.

“We have attempted to keep the core of the districts the same, but you will see differences from plan to plan,” INCOG Executive Director Rich Brierre said.

“The policy of TPS’ school board since we began working with them in 1990 (has been) that every district would have at least one high school. We have stayed true to that.”

All six plans call for taking Carver Middle School out of District 2, currently represented by Judith Barba Perez. Additionally, five of the six proposals include moving Patrick Henry Elementary School into District 5 and Skelly Elementary School into District 6.

None of the six proposals would move an incumbent board member out of his or her current district. However, one board member expressed concerns about the potential for diluting community representation by shifting the boundaries.

“My major concern is that we’re interrupting the voting patterns,” Jennettie Marshall said. “Even if we don’t move a board member out of their district, their electability is impacted. The community’s representation is impacted.”