Surreptitiously obtained video targets TPS' Rogers Middle School teacher on HB 1775

Rogers Middle School

A national conservative organization has released video of a Rogers Middle School teacher describing himself as an anarchist and expressing frustration with House Bill 1775.

A national conservative organization has released a video of a Tulsa Public Schools teacher describing himself as an anarchist and expressing frustration with a state law meant to limit instruction on race and gender.

In a taped conversation with an unidentified man published by Project Veritas on Monday, Rogers Middle School English teacher Tyler Wrynn is recorded as saying he wants to “burn down the system” and that there are ways to subtly introduce concepts banned by House Bill 1775.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” Wrynn says in the video. “No, I broadcasted it too much last semester.”

Wrynn previously taught in Owasso Public Schools and separated from the district during the spring 2022 semester over concerns about a TikTok video in which he told students: “If your parents don’t accept you for who you are this Christmas, f—- them. I’m your parents now. I love you. Drink some water. I’m proud of you.”

Passed in 2021, House Bill 1775 prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another and that anyone, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

It does not contain the phrase “critical race theory.” However, many have construed its provisions as a ban on the concept, which argues that many key pillars of American society, including the judicial system and the economy, have been shaped in ways to benefit whites at the expense of minorities.

Representative John Waldron joins Ginnie Graham and Barry Friedman to discuss the problems with this bill.

Consequences for failure to comply with HB 1775 include the downgrading of a school district’s state accreditation status and the suspension of the license or certificate of involved school employees.

TPS’ accreditation was downgraded in July over allegations that it violated the law, and in the video, Wrynn notes that he could lose his teaching license for being “too woke” due to its provisions.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education cited a violation of a state law meant to limit instruction on race, gender and history

A federal lawsuit challenging the measure’s constitutionality has been filed in federal court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Founded in 2011, Project Veritas is a nonprofit conservative organization that has a history of recording undercover sting-style videos trying to catch off-guard remarks from politicians and other individuals.

Based out of New York, the organization has characterized its work as journalism, and its mission statement says its goal is to “investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct.”

However, in September, a federal civil jury in Washington, D.C., found Project Veritas liable for violating wiretapping laws and misrepresenting itself in a 2016 undercover operation targeting an umbrella group for several Democratic consulting firms. An appeal is pending.

The organization also has an ongoing defamation suit against the New York Times.

On Thursday afternoon, Tulsa Public Schools confirmed via email that Wrynn is still on staff at Rogers and issued a statement: “Project Veritas is well known for their unethical and deceptive practices. Considering that the ‘source’ is a heavily edited video obtained under fraudulent pretenses, we do not believe that it merits comment.”

Citing the video, state Secretary of Education Ryan Walters has called for the State Board of Education to revoke Wrynn’s teaching certificate.

The Republican candidate for state superintendent, Walters made a similar demand about former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier’s teaching certification earlier this semester after she covered the books in her classroom because some of them might violate HB 1775 and then posted a QR code for the Brooklyn Public Library.

The Brooklyn library is allowing students across the country to obtain library cards and check out any e-book in its massive collection in response to some schools’ and states’ attempts to ban books.

Osage Nation Congress discusses resolution urging repeal of HB 1775

"Our teachers are scared to speak the truth about what happened. Our education advocates are scared to speak the truth because of what this bill is," says Congressman Eli Potts.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

