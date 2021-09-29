Superintendent Gist's contract extended by Tulsa school board

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education is elongating Superintendent Deborah Gist's contract.

After more than two hours in executive session, the school board voted 5-2 at a special meeting Wednesday evening to extend Gist’s contract by one year through June 30, 2025. The board previously approved two contract extensions in 2020 through the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

“I respect the work that the administration is doing,” board President Stacey Woolley said. “In the absence of very real data, which is the situation for everyone across the country and the world, our alternative, for me, is to ask if we share the same goals. Do we believe in the same things?

"At our core, I believe we’re trying to get to the same place, and so that, for me, is a reason to approve this extension.”

Members Jerry Griffin and Jennettie Marshall voted against the latest extension.

During the meeting, Marshall acknowledged that the ongoing pandemic prevented the board from having several data points that it would normally take into consideration, including student test scores. With that lack of information, she said, she had to weigh other factors, including teacher retention rates and student enrollment numbers in recent years.