Summer school meets summer camp

“Students are not required to attend, but we’ve tried to make sure that the events they’re offering are exciting and fun,” she said. “We wanted to provide a safe place where their needs are being taken care of and they’re able to see their friends.”

An additional 2,845 secondary students have either been specifically invited to participate in summer school or are required to come in order to stay on track academically. Along with full credit recovery programs, the district will offer an academic boot camp for students who are close to passing a course. Those programs will be one-week, all-day affairs where students can make up a maximum of 20% of a course’s grade.

To accommodate those students, all five of the district’s secondary sites will be open over the summer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

John Federline is over Union’s secondary summer school programs. He said the response has not been quite as enthusiastic among the older students as the younger students.

“We’re still expecting a strong turnout, though,” he said.