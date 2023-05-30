Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The yogurt parfaits and hot meals are back this summer in Owasso’s cafeterias.

After three years of grab-and-go service due to COVID-19, Owasso Public Schools and all Tulsa-area sites participating in the Summer Feeding Program are once again offering sit-down meals for children.

That means being able once again to serve lunchroom favorites that did not necessarily travel well or taste quite as good when served cold.

“It’s not going to be a sack lunch. It’s going to be a hamburger or a cheeseburger or pizza or chicken nuggets — their favorites,” Owasso Public Schools Child Nutrition Director Janna Ragland said. “We tend to stick with what we know they like … because it’s what’s going to help draw them in.”

The Summer Feeding Program is under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees school nutrition programs nationally. Under the Summer Feeding Program, schools and other organizations such as tribes, churches and food banks can offer free breakfasts and lunches to children in areas where more than 50% of children younger than 18 come from families with incomes at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, making them eligible for free and reduced-price school meals.

Summer meal service is already underway at sites in Bixby, Owasso and Sand Springs. Tulsa Public Schools’ Summer Cafe sites are scheduled to open Thursday, and even more hosts are set to come online Monday around the Tulsa area, including school cafeterias operated by Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Jenks, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Union public schools.

The federal waivers that allowed all summer meal sites to offer grab-and-go service, to send multiple meals home simultaneously and for parents to pick up meals without their children present ended in September.

Those waivers initially were set to lapse in June 2022, prompting some summer feeding program participants and child nutrition programs at several Tulsa-area school districts to make the shift away from grab-and-go service last summer in an effort to maintain consistency for families.

Although grab-and-go service is still a summertime option for families living in some rural areas nationwide, it is no longer available for hosts in more populated areas, including the immediate Tulsa metro area.

Devin Schroeder is the senior manager of programs for Hunger Free Oklahoma, a nonprofit organization that partners with dozens of other entities across the state to address food insecurity.

Schroeder said the organization has heard from several partner entities that they served fewer meals last summer than in the summers of 2020 and 2021, thanks in part to the status of the grab-and-go waiver being in flux for part of the summer. Additionally, some of the organization’s partners have already said they can no longer host a summer feeding site without that waiver, she said.

Schroeder said the sites still participating have been encouraged to incorporate enrichment activities, such as story time or live music, to help persuade families to participate now that some of the pandemic-era flexibility is gone.

“That can go a long way to getting the families and kids out there,” she said. “When you’re used to operating a certain way and now going back to the pre-COVID rules, … it is going to be an adjustment for many of our sites and families.”

Although meal sites are selected based on a local area’s income level, the free meals are available to any child who shows up.

Union Public Schools’ child nutrition staff served 36,127 breakfasts and 40,335 lunches during June and July 2022.

The district will have meal service available at six cafeterias starting Monday through the end of June: Darnaby, McAuliffe, Moore and Ochoa elementary schools, Union Freshman Academy and Union High School.

Associate Director of Child Nutrition Bradyn Powell said those sites will be offering hot meals similar to those served in Owasso. Her department will assess later what sites will be open in July based on participation rates and staffing needs in June.

“Our sites are open to whomever,” she said. “They don’t have to be a Union student to come eat with us. They could be a young kiddo. Maybe a parent has a student in third grade doing summer school and have a 2- or 3-year-old sibling who needs to eat a meal. They can bring them on site to come eat with us.

“Sometimes people forget that these are open to whomever. These are free meals. It’s not like during the school year where you’re either on free or reduced-price or full-priced meals. All kids can eat for free during the summer.”

School districts' June summer feeding sites All sites start meal service on Monday unless otherwise indicated. Bixby: Ninth Grade Center (Meal service started May 23) Broken Arrow: Rhoades and Timber Ridge elementary schools, Sequoyah Middle School, Broken Arrow High School, Indian Springs Apartments, Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Catoosa: Dome Cafeteria Claremore: Catalayah and Claremont elementary schools Jenks: Northwest Elementary, Jenks High School (starting June 7) Owasso: Ator and Mills elementary schools, Owasso High School (Meal service started Tuesday) Sand Springs: Garfield STEAM Academy, Pratt Elementary (Meal service started Tuesday) Sapulpa: Holmes Park Elementary Skiatook: Skiatook Intermediate Elementary Tulsa: Celia Clinton, Cooper, Emerson, Hamilton, Hawthorne, Hoover, John Hope Franklin, Kerr, Key, Lanier, MacArthur, Marshall, Mayo Demonstration, McClure, Robertson, Skelly, Springdale, Unity and Whitman elementary schools; Monroe Demonstration School; Booker T. Washington, East Central, Edison, KIPP Tulsa University Prep, McLain, Rogers and Webster high schools; East Side Academy and Phoenix Rising (Meal service starts Thursday) Union: Darnaby, McAuliffe, Moore and Ochoa elementary schools; Union Freshman Academy and Union High School

