Suburban schools do well on just-released standardized testing results

“Those test scores are one moment in time,” Lair said. “Yes, we look at them, analyze and glean information from them, but the real work happens in the classroom.”

Officials with Owasso Public Schools echoed Lair’s comments Friday. District-wide, Owasso students met or exceeded the state average in every subject and grade. However, some individual campuses fell short of that threshold in at least one tested area.

“It would be difficult to find an aspect of life that has not been altered in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Owasso Public Schools spokesman Jordan Korphage said. “Schools are no exception, and it would not have been realistic to think that disruptions caused by the pandemic would not affect students.

“We have yet to significantly analyze numbers from around Tulsa County or the state. However, we were pleased to see students in Owasso exceed state averages.

“That is not to say that we are satisfied. While no one test score defines a student, teacher or school district, it does provide us another data point that we can use to reflect on our practices and strategize in order to increase student achievement.”