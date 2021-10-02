Suburban schools do well on just-released standardized testing results

The numbers are in, and officials with Tulsa’s suburban school districts are now trying to make sense of testing data in the era of COVID-19.
According to Oklahoma Standardized Testing Program results released Thursday by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, several of Tulsa’s suburban school districts met or exceeded the state averages in multiple grades and subjects.
However, school leaders with three area districts emphasized that those scores do not mean that their students and staff were not impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
“We anticipated that they’d look different, because learning conditions were so drastically different,” Jenks Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Suzanne Lair said. “Those scores reflect a very disruptive school year, not just here, but nationwide.”
Jenks was among the suburban districts whose students met or surpassed the state average in every grade and subject. Lair said she and her colleagues are still reviewing the scores.
While they can be used as a tool to gauge student progress, they are not the only reference point used, she said. The district is also incorporating individual in-house assessments to help determine students’ academic needs.
“Those test scores are one moment in time,” Lair said. “Yes, we look at them, analyze and glean information from them, but the real work happens in the classroom.”
Officials with Owasso Public Schools echoed Lair’s comments Friday. District-wide, Owasso students met or exceeded the state average in every subject and grade. However, some individual campuses fell short of that threshold in at least one tested area.
“It would be difficult to find an aspect of life that has not been altered in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Owasso Public Schools spokesman Jordan Korphage said. “Schools are no exception, and it would not have been realistic to think that disruptions caused by the pandemic would not affect students.
“We have yet to significantly analyze numbers from around Tulsa County or the state. However, we were pleased to see students in Owasso exceed state averages.
“That is not to say that we are satisfied. While no one test score defines a student, teacher or school district, it does provide us another data point that we can use to reflect on our practices and strategize in order to increase student achievement.”
Allison Owens is the principal at Sapulpa’s Freedom Elementary School. With universal participation, the percentage of Freedom’s students testing at a proficient or advanced level surpassed the statewide average for third, fourth and fifth graders in every subject by at least 10 points.
Although the school was able to have in-person classes for most of the 2020-21 school year, Owens said teachers and students still had to regularly deal with distance-learning challenges thanks to individual students needing to quarantine.
While she is proud of her students’ test scores, she said she was even more impressed with the resiliency they have shown during the course of the pandemic.
“Honestly, this last year feels like the resiliency of my staff and students has continued to shine as they keep rising above the circumstances brought on by COVID-19,” Owens said.
As was the case across Oklahoma, multiple suburban districts had at least one campus with a participation rate below 95% percent, the benchmark normally required statewide by the U.S. Department of Education to guarantee that the results provide a full representation of student performance.
Catoosa, Chelsea, Coweta, Kellyville, Kiefer, Sapulpa and Sand Springs each had one campus fall below the 95% testing threshold, while Claremore, Claremore Sequoyah, Mannford and Owasso each had two campuses with less than 95% participation, State Department of Education data show.
Broken Arrow and Union each had three campuses with testing participation rates below 95%.
Bixby Public Schools had three campuses with testing participation rates below 80%: East Elementary, East Intermediate and Bixby Middle School.
