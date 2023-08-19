Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Finley Buckner put her birthday dinner on hold Saturday.

“I am pausing my celebration and moving my dinner reservation because I am truly worried about the direction my district could be headed,” she said.

A junior at Booker T. Washington, Buckner and 19 other students made their case in both English and Spanish for the Oklahoma State Board of Education to accredit Tulsa Public Schools as part of a student-led town hall at the University of Tulsa’s Helmerich Hall organized in conjunction with a grassroots group known as “Protect TPS.”

Instead of including the Tulsa school district with the routine renewal of state accreditation for all public school districts in the state in July, state Superintendent Ryan Walters persuaded Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointees on the Oklahoma State Board of Education to delay a decision until the board’s next meeting, set for Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Walters has previously said all options are on the table regarding the district’s status, including non-accreditation or a state takeover, similar to the one currently underway with the Houston Independent School District.

“We are here today because we, as students, should have a voice in this,” East Central senior and forum co-moderator Angel Compean said before the capacity crowd. “At the end of the day, we’re going to be the ones impacted by this.”

Along with expressing concern about the long-term impacts of non-accreditation or a state takeover of TPS, both Buckner and fellow Booker T. junior Sadie Fu took particular exception to Walters’s recent claims that the district was receiving money from the Chinese government due to one teacher’s participation in professional development sessions offered through a Texas charter school network’s Confucius Classroom Coordination Office.

Confucius Classroom is a Chinese language and cultural program aimed at school-age students around the world. According to a report compiled in May by the Congressional Research Office, both it and its collegiate counterpart, Confucius Institutes, are now managed by the Chinese International Education Foundation, a nongovernmental organization sponsored by the Chinese government’s Ministry of Education.

Booker T. is the only TPS site to participate in the program, with about 30 students studying Chinese in 2022-2023, including Buckner and Fu.

“I understand that people are a little freaked out by the news recently, but as someone who is directly affected by this controversy, removing funding and programs from my school is the last thing my peers and I need in order to succeed,” Fu said.

Although the students’ comments were meant for the Oklahoma State Board of Education, none of the four members invited to Saturday’s event attended.

Organizers said only one, Katie Quebedeaux from Guymon, responded to let them know that she was unable to attend. With the other three invitees – Claremore’s Sarah Lepak, Tulsa representative Don Burdick and Suzanne Reynolds from Oklahoma City – not responding, organizers opted to leave four empty chairs with name placards at the front of the venue.

Although the students still spoke their minds, their absence was felt by several who took the podium to call for TPS to retain its accreditation.

“It was shocking and disappointing that they wouldn’t come hear what we had to say,” said Trevor Moore, a student at the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, a charter school authorized by TPS.

